Terron Armstead questionable vs. Dolphins on final Saints injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New Orleans Saints worked virtually again on Saturday, Dec. 25, meaning their final Week 16 injury report was an estimation of various players’ activity levels had they actually hit the practice field. And that’s true for the Miami Dolphins, too. Here’s what you need to know:
Miami Dolphins injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter)
DNP
–
–
RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)
Limited
Full
Full
TE Adam Shaheen (knee)
Limited
Full
Full
G/T Jesse Davis (knee)
Full
Full
Full
S Brandon Jones (elbow)
Full
Full
Full
DT Zach Sieler (neck)
Full
Full
Full
CB Trill Williams (hamstring)
Full
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
DNP
–
–
COVID-19 reserve
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Marcus Williams (shoulder)
Full
Full
FUll
1
1