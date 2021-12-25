Terron Armstead questionable vs. Dolphins on final Saints injury report

Associated Press

Perseverance has paid dividends for the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, placing them on a collision course for a high-stakes game in late December. The outlook for the Dolphins (7-7) and Saints (7-7) looked bleak while each were mired in extended losing streaks. Saints starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian were among at least 15 New Orleans players testing positive for COVID-19 this week, leaving their availability in doubt while the Saints prepared rookie Ian Book for a maiden start.