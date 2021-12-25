Terron Armstead questionable vs. Dolphins on final Saints injury report

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
The New Orleans Saints worked virtually again on Saturday, Dec. 25, meaning their final Week 16 injury report was an estimation of various players’ activity levels had they actually hit the practice field. And that’s true for the Miami Dolphins, too. Here’s what you need to know:

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter)

DNP

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)

Limited

Full

Full

TE Adam Shaheen (knee)

Limited

Full

Full

G/T Jesse Davis (knee)

Full

Full

Full

S Brandon Jones (elbow)

Full

Full

Full

DT Zach Sieler (neck)

Full

Full

Full

CB Trill Williams (hamstring)

Full

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DNP

COVID-19 reserve

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder/knee)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Marcus Williams (shoulder)

Full

Full

FUll

1

1

