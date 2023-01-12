Terron Armstead opted against season-ending surgery in Week 1

In his first season with the Miami Dolphins, left tackle Terron Armstead has had to deal with a lot physically to compete on the field.

Since suffering a toe injury in the season opener against the New England Patriots, the 31-year-old has also dealt with knee, hip and pectoral issues that have made him at least questionable for most matchups.

When asked about the pile-up of ailments on Wednesday, the left tackle explained why he believes he’s dealt with so many this year.

“A lot of it came from the foot injury Week 1,” Armstead said. “The body being such a machine and too smart at times, you get into compensation with muscles starting to shut down and start to affect other things. So like I’ve been dealing with my right leg really. So just trying to get everything to a point of strength and function, and then if I can push and I can drive, I’m going.”

While it hasn’t been easy, Armstead’s still impressed by his work despite the injuries, especially considering surgery was an option after the first game.

“I put together a Pro Bowl, All-Pro campaign even dealing with injuries,” Armstead said. “I could have gotten surgery Week 1 and been done. Against advisement, we locked in and suited up. It’s been great, man, just being around these guys, this new environment, new team, new city. I wouldn’t – I can’t see it as anything less than great. It’s a blessing.”

He confirmed in a follow-up question that the surgery would’ve cost him the remainder of the season.

Armstead is a professional, and he knows that when he signed in Miami there were a lot of questions about his health and ability to stay on the field. He’s done everything that he can to make sure he’s out there with his team to give them the best chance of winning.

