Terron Armstead not yet practicing, but De'Von Achane, Jaylen Waddle return

The Dolphins still don't have left tackle Terron Armstead back at practice, but coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Armstead is "progressing well."

Armstead was carted off the practice field Aug. 17 with a right leg injury.

He has never played a full season in any of his 10 seasons. That includes four games on the sideline last season in his first season in Miami.

Armstead underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee this offseason.

The Dolphins did have safety Brandon Jones, running back De'Von Achane and receiver Jaylen Waddle return to practice Monday.

Achane was considered "week to week" after injuring his shoulder in the second preseason game on Aug. 19.

Waddle injured his right midsection in an Aug. 9 joint practice with the Falcons.

Waddle, the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, led the league with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022, catching 75 passes for 1,356 yards with eight touchdowns.

Jones is returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 7 of last season.