Terron Armstead leads NFC offensive tackles in Pro Bowl voting

It’s about time that Terron Armstead started getting his due credit. The New Orleans Saints left tackle leads all NFC offensive tackles — on either side of the line — in Pro Bowl voting through the first two weeks, with an impressive 64,868 ballots putting him on top, per a Thursday NFL release.

That’s big enough on its own, but then you look at the other conference and realize that he’s halfway towards lapping his AFC counterpart again; Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. leads his conference with just 41,803 votes up to this point in the process. Being the best player on what’s become the league’s best offensive line has its perks.

One of those perks will be the titanic contract extension Armstead signs in the offseason, potentially with another team. But that’s something worth worrying about later on. For now, be sure to cast your vote for Armstead and his Saints teammates.

A couple of other Saints players are awful close to taking the lead at their position groups: Deonte Harris has the third-most votes among all returns specialists, while running back Alvin Kamara and defensive end Cameron Jordan are each ranked eighth among their peers.

Let’s push them over the top. Fans can vote using the hashtag #ProBowlFanVote on Twitter along with the first and last names of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. This ends Dec. 16, and rosters will be announced live on NFL Network and ESPN Dec. 20. The 2022 Pro Bowl itself will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.

