Terron Armstead: Feel better than last week, working around the clock to return

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead had no doubt about what kind of injury he suffered while playing the Texans in Week 12.

Armstead told reporters on Thursday that he “just felt the rip” in his pectoral while blocking a pass rusher and “couldn’t lift my arm,” so further testing was just a matter of setting a timetable for his return. Armstead couldn’t make it back for last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, but he’s practicing this week and “working around the clock” to find ways to manage the injury well enough for him to return against the Chargers this weekend.

“I feel better than I did last week,” Armstead said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “We keep chipping away. Love to be back out there with the guys.”

Armstead has been playing with a toe injury since the first week of the season and he said he’s become a “master compensator” by playing with various injuries over the years. The Dolphins will be hoping he finds a way to do that this weekend.

