Terron Armstead did not practice Wednesday with back, ankle, knee injuries

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead still is not practicing, and the team lists him with multiple injuries.

Armstead, who was carted off the practice field Aug. 17 with a right ankle injury, is listed with back, ankle and knee injuries.

The Dolphins, though, are not yet ruling out Armstead, who missed four games last season in his first season in Miami and has never played a full season.

“I plan, when he’s not practicing, to play without him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "However, I’m not going to go into that crystal ball, because I would have been wrong when I was right last year. [We] had a good conversation today, had a good conversation yesterday with where he’s at.”

Defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee) also did not practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Justin Bethel (knee), tight end Julian Hill (ankle) and receiver Jaylen Waddle (oblique) were limited.

Running back De'Von Achane (shoulder), running back Salvon Ahmed (back), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (elbow), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (ribs), safety Brandon Jones (knee) and offensive lineman Connor Williams (knee) were full participants.