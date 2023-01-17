Terron Armstead, David Bakhtiari call it: Texans LT Laremy Tunsil was an All-Pro snub

It isn’t common that an NFL offensive lineman gets protection.

However, Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil is not like most offensive linemen. The three-time Pro Bowler played all 17 games protecting the blindside for Texans quarterbacks throughout 2022 and opened up running lanes for rookie Dameon Pierce, who tallied 939 through 13 games before being shelved with an ankle injury sustained in Week 14.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams earned the first-team spot, and New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas earned the second-team slot.

“The fact that @KingTunsil78 wasn’t an #AllPro this year is deceitful to the masses,” Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari tweeted. “The guy was more than deserving of the accolade.”

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead quote-tweeted Bakhtiari’s statement and added one of his own.

“Completely agree! @KingTunsil78 was incredible all year! The Standard,” Armstead punctuated with a light blue heart.

Making the All-Pro team was one of the honors that Tunsil had in his sights even after making the Pro Bowl team. Nevertheless the former Dolphins 2016 first-round pick has sizable leverage to work with the Texans on an extension in the 2023 offseason.

