Terron Armstead confirms positive COVID-19 test, says ‘Everyone stay safe’

Found out this morning that I tested positive for Covid! I feel completely normal and ready to go play with my guys tomorrow. Unfortunately that can’t happen and while that shit sucks, I can’t downplay the impact covid has had on so many lives. Everyone stay safe 🙌🏾 #WhoDat ⚜️ — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) November 28, 2020

Multiple reports on Saturday named New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead as the player who tested positive for COVID-19, which Armstead himself confirmed from his official Twitter account. He’s as bummed as anyone to miss this week’s game with the Denver Broncos, but he understands the bigger issue of everyone doing their best to stay safe.

Armstead said that he is not experiencing symptoms of an infection, which suggests he could be on track to return sooner rather than later. If he continues to not exhibit symptoms and can test negative twice, with a window of 24 hours between tests, he can be cleared to join his teammates for next week’s game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Still, the Saints will be feeling his loss in the short-term, even if it ends up being just one game. Armstead has played like one of the best left tackles in the NFL this season. Here’s hoping backup left tackle James Hurst can hold it down in his absence, however long it ends up lasting.

