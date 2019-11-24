Terron Armstead carted off for Saints

The Saints opened the game with ease, but now have a major concern.

Left tackle Terron Armstead was just carted to the locker room, after leaving the field with a left foot injury.

Armstead walled off the field gingerly after a second-down play in the first quarter. He was replaced by Patrick Omameh.

That’s a much bigger concern for the Saints for the longer term than today’s game. They’re already without left guard Andrus Peat for another month because of his broken arm.