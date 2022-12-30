Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb are game-time decisions; Tua Tagovailoa officially out

The Dolphins officially ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out for this Sunday on Friday, but a couple of other calls won’t be made until closer to kickoff.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said that left tackle Terron Armstead and edge rusher Bradley Chubb are going to be game-time decisions against the Patriots. Chubb has missed practice time with ankle and hand injuries while Armstead is listed with toe, pectoral, knee, and hip issues.

“We’ll see if he can give it a go,” McDaniel said of Armstead, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “He knows our team is best served when he’s out there, but he has an obligation to the team because we do have other players very much capable that he doesn’t need to put himself in harm’s way.”

McDaniel said that cornerback Xavien Howard is expected to practice after being added to the injury report Thursday with a knee injury.

