Terron Armstead back at practice for Dolphins

The Dolphins made one change to their injury report on Wednesday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back) took part in practice as a limited participant. Armstead did not practice at all on Wednesday.

Three other Dolphins remained out of practice. Safety DeShon Elliott (calf), safety Jevon Holland (knee, knee), and cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) missed their second straight day.

Running back Devon Achane (toe, ribs), guard Liam Eichenberg (calf, ankle), wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle, quadricep), running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) were listed as limited participants again on Wednesday. Thursday will bring injury designations for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

