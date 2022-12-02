The Dolphins resisted ruling left tackle Terron Armstead out after he missed practice the last two days and Friday brought some positive news about Armstead’s outlook for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Armstead is listed with pectoral and toe injuries — the pectoral is thought to be the bigger issue this week — but head coach Mike McDaniel said at his press conference that Armstead would be doing some work at Friday’s practice. Reporters at the open portion of the session confirmed that Armstead was on the field.

The injury report will bring official word on his participation level and his designation for Sunday.

If Armstead can’t play, the Dolphins will be without both their starting tackles. McDaniel said right tackle Austin Jackson is out with an ankle injury.

Terron Armstead back at Dolphins practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk