Terron Armstead activated from PUP list

Left tackle Terron Armstead is making progress on his way to full participation at Dolphins training camp.

Armstead was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp, but multiple reports on Monday say that he has been activated from the list. Armstead was in uniform for Monday's practice, but was not in pads so he hasn't been cleared for all activities.

Armstead dealt with toe, pectoral, knee, and hip injuries last season, but was able to start 13 regular season games and the team's lone postseason contest.

The Dolphins activated offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn over the weekend, which leaves cornerback Nik Needham and tight end Tanner Conner on the PUP list.