Terrion Arnold will wear No. 0 as Lions rookies pick their jerseys
The Detroit Lions rookie draft class has chosen its initial jersey numbers.
The first pick, cornerback Terrion Arnold, is rocking the No. 0 this weekend. Arnold wore No. 3 at Alabama, but that is punter Jack Fox’s jersey in Detroit.
Fellow CB Ennis Rakestraw has selected No. 15 for his jersey. The rest of the rookie draft class:
Terrion Arnold – 0
Ennis Rakesrraw – 15
Sione Vaki – 33
Giovani Manu – 59
Christian Mahogany – 73
Mekhi Wingo – 94
These are subject to change as the offseason rolls forward, of course; several drafted rookies have seen their Lions jersey numbers change from rookie minicamp to the start of the regular season as other transactions take place.