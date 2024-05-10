Terrion Arnold will wear No. 0 as Lions rookies pick their jerseys

The Detroit Lions rookie draft class has chosen its initial jersey numbers.

The first pick, cornerback Terrion Arnold, is rocking the No. 0 this weekend. Arnold wore No. 3 at Alabama, but that is punter Jack Fox’s jersey in Detroit.

Fellow CB Ennis Rakestraw has selected No. 15 for his jersey. The rest of the rookie draft class:

Terrion Arnold – 0

Ennis Rakesrraw – 15

Sione Vaki – 33

Giovani Manu – 59

Christian Mahogany – 73

Mekhi Wingo – 94

These are subject to change as the offseason rolls forward, of course; several drafted rookies have seen their Lions jersey numbers change from rookie minicamp to the start of the regular season as other transactions take place.

