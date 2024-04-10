Terrion Arnold visits Lions, Falcons

Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold's pre-draft visit schedule included a couple of NFC teams this week.

Arnold's Instagram story included pictures of trips to the facilities of the Falcons and the Lions over the last couple of days. The Lions pictures showed off the lockers of former Alabama teammates and current Lions Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams.

Gibbs and Williams were both first-round selections in Detroit and Arnold is aiming for the same result to his draft process. Arnold was a first-team All-American in 2023 after picking off five passes while helping the Crimson Tide to an SEC title.

Both the Falcons and Lions could use help at corner, but they have company on that front so Arnold's final destination is very much up in the air a couple of weeks ahead of the draft.