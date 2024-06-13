Terrion Arnold signs, locking up the full Lions draft class of 2024 under contract

The Detroit Lions took care of one bit of business on Thursday before the team disperses for a few weeks in advance of training camp. The Lions announced they have signed first-round pick Terrion Arnold to his rookie contract.

Arnold, a cornerback from Alabama, was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. The Lions traded up from No. 29 overall to land Arnold, who projects as an immediate starter in the overhauled cornerback room.

It’s a four-year deal for Arnold with a team option for a fifth season. The exact terms aren’t publicly revealed yet, but the CBA effectively dictates the salaries for all rookies based on draft slot. Arnold will earn $14.3 million with a $7.3 million signing bonus.

With Arnold’s signing, the Lions now have the entire rookie draft class under contract ahead of training camp. The others previously signed their deals in May.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire