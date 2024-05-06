Terrion Arnold selection earned a top-10 draft grade in the first round

The general reaction to the Detroit Lions draft class of 2024 has been pretty positive overall. In the draft grade amalgamation compiled yearly by Rene Bugner, Detroit’s draft haul earned the 11th-highest overall grade point average — combining 20 selected draft grades into a scholastic-style aggregate GPA.

Bugner has now done the same process for the grades on players selected in the first round in 2024. Detroit, of course, traded up to No. 24 overall to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The 19 selected draft graders really liked the Lions pairing with Arnold. Detroit earned a cumulative GPA of 3.67 for Arnold, the ninth-best grade. Arnold got an “A” grade from 14 of the 19 evaluators, including some A-plus marks. There was one outlier, a “C” from Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team, and that kept Arnold and the Lions from ranking even higher.

The chart from Bugner expanded for readability:

The highest grade, as expected, was Arizona’s selection of WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall. Also as expected, Atlanta tabbing QB Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall weeks after forking over $180 million on an injured Kirk Cousins earned the worst grade.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire