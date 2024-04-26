Terrion Arnold selected No. 24 overall by Detroit Lions in first round of 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football defensive back Terrion Arnold was selected No. 24 overall by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Arnold made quite a name for himself during the 2023 college football season. After entering the year below fellow teammate and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, his high level of play and leadership skills allowed him to skyrocket up draft boards as the season went on.

He is a strong corner who will be a valuable member of the Lions’ secondary and fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the boost he offers their defense overall.

In 2023, Arnold had 63 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and an impressive five interceptions.

Detroit fans are all too familiar with former Alabama players at this point, as the franchise has managed to draft multiple over the last few years.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Terrion Arnold and other former Alabama football players who are preparing for their rookie years in the upcoming 2024 NFL season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire