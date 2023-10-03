Terrion Arnold responds to Texas A&M's Ainias Smith's comments about Nick Saban

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith had plenty to say about Nick Saban and Alabama football Monday.

Smith said the game will be "personal for him." He also said he knows what Saban expects from his team.

"I know what Nick Saban wants, and we're gonna mess that up," Smith said Monday. "You know what I'm saying? If them boys don't got no momentum for real, we're gonna have to take that away, immediately, for sure."

That comment puzzled Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

"I seen something that says he knows what Coach Saban wants," Arnold said Tuesday. "And when I seen that I was kind of like, what does Coach Saban want? I mean, I’ve been here three years and I don’t know what that guy wants. So I don’t know. If we’re being honest, I don’t really even know."

It's personal to Smith because of how his brother's time at Alabama played out. Maurice Smith, his older brother, played for Saban and tried to transfer to Georgia with Kirby Smart after graduating. Alabama initially blocked it, then Maurice Smith was eventually granted his release. He then played for Georgia for a season.

"It's in the past now and I’m not able to control it, but every time I do look on that sideline I do think about what happened, and I’ll definitely be thinking about it," the Texas A&M receiver said Monday. "It’s more personal for sure.”

No. 10 Alabama (4-1, 2-0 SEC) faces Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

