Terrion Arnold’s NFL player comparison ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold is widely regarded as one of the top prospects entering the 2024 NFL draft. Playing alongside fellow star corner Kool-Aid McKinstry certainly boosted his confidence and play throughout the 2023 college football season.

One fun aspect of the NFL draft process is player comparisons for the draft-eligible prospects. NFL draft analyst Doug Farrar put together NFL player comparisons for the top 50 prospects in the 2024 draft class including Arnold.

As far as Arnold is concerned, Farrar compares his game to four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints.

Arnold, who allowed 41 catches on 79 targets for 441 yards, 250 yards, two touchdowns, five interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 50.7 last season for Alabama in 2023, is an aggressive press cornerback who can also play well in zone. His fever-pitch playing style brings the New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore to mind, and Lattimore (selected by the Saints out of Ohio State with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft) has been an impressive lockdown guy over his last two seasons.

Arnold should find himself being selected inside the top 15 of the draft. The consensus destination for Arnold is No. 13 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

When is the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will begin with the first round on Thursday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. CT in Detroit.

