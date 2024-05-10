Terrion Arnold would jam his mother in the dirt if she was playing WR across from him

It was just one minicamp practice, but it’s already very easy to see the appeal of first-round rookie Terrion Arnold to the Lions. On the field, he’s smooth, fast and confident. But it’s the feisty nature that also stands out.

Arnold proudly credits his mother for his style and attitude. After Friday’s rookie minicamp practice ended, he shared a great example of the competitiveness that he inherited and was also nurtured by his mother.

“We used to fight when I was younger, just wrestling,” Arnold said with a smile. “I’ll never forget one time she kicked my tooth out. We were going at it.”

But that wasn’t the end of it. Arnold continued,

“If my mom was a receiver I’d jam her in the dirt. And my mom knows that right now.”

He meant it, too.

“That’s just how I was brought up,” Arnold said.

As Arnold later said,

“I’m one not to be played with.”

