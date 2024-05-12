Terrion Arnold is in the best position to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold was selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and is in a great position to be a competitive candidate for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Arnold was a star for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 season and worked his way up draft boards with his on-field abilities, as well as his leadership.

ESPN recently had a roundtable (subscription required) with in-network analysts who answered a series of questions regarding the incoming 2024 rookie class.

Detroit already has a terrific offense in place, but the defense is on the ascent,” wrote Mike Clay. “That includes a new-look secondary led by first-round pick Arnold and veteran standout Carlton Davis III. Expect this duo to lock down the perimeter this season. Arnold, who had five interceptions at Alabama last season, will be well positioned for a very productive rookie campaign.

Arnold will look to contribute on a team that made the playoffs last season and he is expected to be an immediate starter.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Arnold and other former Alabama players in the NFL as the 2024 season approaches.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire