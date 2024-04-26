Terrion Arnold was almost a 2-sport star at Alabama. Now, he's a Detroit Lions cornerback.

Terrion Arnold is the newest Detroit Lions cornerback.

They moved up five spots in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft to nab Arnold, one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft coming out of Alabama, in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. The pick received overwhelming praise from the analysts on the television broadcast, as well as the sea of Honolulu blue populating the NFL draft experience in downtown Detroit.

Arnold was a three-year player and two-year starter at Alabama after redshirting as a freshman. He helped anchor a strong Crimson Tide secondary that reached the College Football Playoffs last season, losing in the Rose Bowl in overtime. He finished 2023 with five interceptions, 17 passes defended and 63 total tackles in 14 games.

Terrion Arnold, from Alabama, was announced as the Lions 24th pick in the draft in the main theater on Thursday, April 25, 2024 for the first day of the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Arnold entered the NFL draft after his redshirt sophomore year at 21 years old.

Here are some highlights and fast facts to know about Arnold, the newest member of the Lions' secondary.

Terrion Arnold highlights, combine numbers

Height: 6 feet 0.

Weight: 189 pounds.

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds.

10-yard split: 1.54 seconds.

Vertical jump: 37 inches.

Broad jump: 10 feet, 9 inches.

INSTANT GRADE: Lions first-round deal for Alabama CB Terrion Arnold fills their biggest need

Award winner

Arnold only played in two seasons for Alabama and finished as an All-American in each. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he was named a freshman All-American and made the first-year All-SEC team after finishing with 45 tackles, eight passes defended and one interception in 11 games.

The next year, he became one of the best cornerbacks in college football, and was named a first-team AP All-American and first-team All-SEC corner. He made big plays in big moments along with his impressive counting numbers, like pulling in two interceptions in a miracle comeback win over Auburn, and leading the team in tackles in the SEC championship game upset against unbeaten Georgia.

Two-sport genes

Arnold originally committed to Alabama as a dual-sport athlete out of high school, but went down the football path. He was a five-star safety recruit and a standout hoops player growing up in Tallahassee, Fla.

Arnold reportedly had conversations about playing basketball at Alabama, but ultimately stuck to football and receiving tutelage from legendary coach Nick Saban. Arnold reportedly wanted to stick with basketball after hurting his ankle, but high school coach and former Florida State great Charlie Ward told him to keep with football.

Culture setter

When Saban was talking about him Thursday night on the ESPN television broadcast during the draft, he was describing an ideal Lions player.

Saban said Arnold was a hard worker who was family-oriented and actively engaged in defensive staff meetings. He also said Arnold invented the "LANK" acronym, "Let All Naysayers Know," which became the mantra of the Alabama football team during the 2023 season.

NFL draft prospect Terrion Arnold, a cornerback who played at Alabama, walks the red carpet for NFL draft day at the Fox Theatre in Detroit on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

"He really followed it and committed himself to being the best player he can be, being a leader on the team," Saban said Thursday night.

Arnold embraced the moment with the Detroit crowd with a smile beaming across his face, while wearing a salmon pink suit that had the acronym inside one coat jacket and a picture of his family in the other.

Arnold has consistently used the draft cycle to shout out his family and especially his mom, Tamala. At the combine, he thanked his mom on national TV after his workout was finished with a heartfelt message recognizing the work she went through.

