Former Steelers HC worried about rattling the confidence of QB Kenny Pickett
Are the Steelers hurting Kenny Pickett by leaving him on the field?
Are the Steelers hurting Kenny Pickett by leaving him on the field?
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
While the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated behind MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts, the Los Angeles Rams look like an average team.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker suspends 4 Spartans for Michigan tunnel fight: Angelo Grose, Zion Young, Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Khary Crump.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
“I want to win, simple as that. We got work to do.”
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, in Week 8 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.
Keep up with the latest news, rumors and trades with Yahoo Sports.
On Sunday, we saw how small mistakes can decide a game in a league as competitive and intricately choreographed as the NFL
Shoving someone on the sidelines is never a good idea.
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looming, Bears general manager can get an early start on his 2023 roster rebuild by potentially being a surprise buyer.
The #49ers struggled in the first half Sunday. Then everything changed after halftime. (via @nicholasmcgee24)
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.