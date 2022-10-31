Terrifying stat illustrates the futility of Matt Canada’s offense

We all knew Matt Canada wasn’t a good offensive coordinator. He was basically propped up last season by Ben Roethlisberger carrying the Pittsburgh Steelers offense to close win after close win. But Steelers reporter Josh Rowntree offered up a terrifying stat that really illustrates just how bad this offense is.

According to Rowntree, Canada has been the Steelers offensive coordinator for 26 games going back to last season. Pittsburgh has only scored 20 more or more points five times during that stretch. Let that one sink in a minute.

As of the end of Week Eight, Pittsburgh is the No. 32 scoring offense in the NFL and is averaging a feeble 15 points per game. If this body of work isn’t enough for the Steelers to make a change at offensive coordinator over the bye week, there might not ever be anything bad enough to prompt a move.

The trend continues. In Matt Canada’s now 26 games as #Steelers OC, the offense has failed to score over 20 points in 21 of those games. All five occurrences came last season. @937theFan — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 30, 2022

