'Terrific turnaround under Clement beyond all expectations'

Behind the Mic

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

How quickly the footballing landscape shifts.

When large sections of the Rangers support were booing Michael Beale at the end of September, and telling the players exactly what they thought of a horrible home defeat to Aberdeen, no one in the stadium could have foreseen the revival that was coming.

They haven’t lost a game in Scotland since. Far more importantly, they’ve restored pride, reinvigorated their season and, crucially, secured some silverware, giving everyone at Ibrox a tangible reward.

It’s all happened, of course, under the stern gaze of their new Belgian manager Philippe Clement, who summed up the difference succinctly the other day: it’s a completely different dressing room, he said, to the one he walked into in October.

It's been quite the turnaround, hasn’t it? Beyond the expectations, surely, of even the most fervently optimistic supporter.

Winning the League Cup was always on the cards, given Celtic’s early departure from that tournament. To do it with a whole host of injuries, and just a few days after the club’s first ever away win against a Spanish side, lends yet more lustre to the achievement.

To do it while amassing all those league points is a further example of the rediscovered mental fortitude of those in blue.

The performances may not have been sparkling. The win ratio, however, is. The only Premiership match not won on Clement’s watch so far was the draw at Pittodrie. He’s been perfect in his other eight.

Which is why the Rangers comeback could be capped by something unforeseeable a few short weeks ago. With Celtic suddenly struggling and Rangers on a roll, the Ibrox side could easily start 2024 as league leaders.

Even if Glasgow’s big two match each other point for point in the next two games, Rangers would leapfrog their city rivals with a win at Celtic Park a week on Saturday. What seemed ridiculous a month ago isn’t so laughable now.

The fact that they won’t have any fans at Parkhead for the derby won’t worry Rangers too much. Their supporters are already suggesting that if they can beat Real Betis in Seville, why can’t they taste victory in Glasgow’s east end for the first time in three years?