A terrible week for Liverpool

When you get to the final part of the season one bad week can undo months of hard work - and Liverpool have just had a terrible week.

I actually thought their defensive performances have been a real strong point for them for large parts of this campaign, even though Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have missed long spells of it through injury.

So, the past few days have been a big surprise in terms of how easily and how often they have been opened up, firstly by Atalanta in the Europa League and then by Crystal Palace.

They were misfiring in attack on Sunday too. Liverpool have fought back from losing positions to earn 27 points this season, but it was probably after they had missed their third sitter on Sunday that I started to think it was going to be one of those days for them when nothing goes in.

But, while it is true Liverpool missed some big chances, so did the Eagles. Jurgen Klopp's side were very open and I do not think they can complain about the result, even if it is a pretty devastating one for their title hopes.

This was Manchester City's weekend, but the top of the table is still extremely tight and I still think there are more twists to come in the title race.

To stay in it, Liverpool and Arsenal will have to pick themselves up quickly.

It looks a big ask for Klopp's side to rescue their Europa League quarter-final in Italy on Thursday, but they cannot afford to drop any more Premier League points when they face Fulham on Sunday.

Alan Shearer was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.