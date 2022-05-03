'Terrible' no more? Jaguars owner Shad Khan sees improvement in team's NFL draft method

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It wasn’t the most pleasant topic to broach over lunch with Shad Khan during the NFL draft, but it was plenty appropriate as the Jacksonville Jaguars owner nibbled on sushi in his suite at TIAA Bank Field.

Since Khan bought the team in 2012, the Jaguars have been about the worst team in the league when it comes to the draft, which goes hand in hand with all the losing seasons.

“Our record with early-round picks is terrible. Why is that?” Khan said during a wide-ranging interview with USA TODAY Sports. “You empower people. Basically, what we had was one person deciding. They hit on some, they didn’t hit on others.”

To put it mildly. The Jaguars ranked 28th among the NFL’s 32 teams over the past 10 drafts, according to an ESPN study based on an analytical study that weighed value, productivity and other factors.

Maybe the pattern will change after the Jaguars selected No. 1 overall in the draft for the second consecutive year, with Georgia defensive end Travon Walker chosen a year after franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence arrived.

Then again, there are no sure things when it comes to the NFL draft – and that goes double when it comes to the Jaguars' classes.

“What I’ve learned is: How was the decision made?” Khan said, alluding to the expectations of the football decision-makers he’s hired. “More importantly, how are you going to get better? If you don’t learn from your mistakes, what sort of mid-course corrections do you have?”

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, from left, head coach Doug Pederson, first round draft pick Travon Walker, and Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke hold a jersey during a press conference Friday, April 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Travon Walker, a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia, was the overall No. 1 pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL draft.

Trent Baalke survived the short-lived Urban Meyer fiasco to remain as the Jaguars' general manager, which fuels skepticism in its own right. During his stint as the San Francisco 49ers' GM, Baalke clashed with head coach Jim Harbaugh, then Jim Tomsula and then Chip Kelly as the talent pool progressively deteriorated while the team spin-cycled through coaches. Now with new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, Baalke is working with his fifth head coach in his last five years as a GM. It’s no wonder that as the Jags (3-14 in 2021) went through the process of interviewing 12 head coach candidates, buzz persisted in NFL circles that Baalke’s presence would be a turn-off for some.

Khan didn’t indicate whether that was a factor in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s decision to remove himself from the process, but of the overall search, the owner allowed: “Trent, when we did the interview, there was controversy. I asked the candidates openly, ‘Do you have a problem?’ “

While it’s easy to debate whether Khan’s desire to hire a coach to groom Lawrence will be best served by Pederson, as opposed to Leftwich or, say, Jim Caldwell, the connection with Baalke was undoubtedly a key factor. Khan said the process included one-on-one interviews for the candidates with both himself and Baalke, and then one group session.

“We did that throughout the process, because that chemistry was important,” Khan said. “You’re not going to have success otherwise. And it was important to me that they both report to me.”

It is also essential for Khan to sense that fundamental changes are at work. During a draft in which the Jaguars traded up to get back into the first round to select Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year) in the 27th slot and wind up stocking the defense with five of their seven picks, there were multiple instances when Baalke and Pederson talked up the collaboration between the personnel and coaching departments. And they also underscored how important character was in picking talent, which in hindsight was a knock on Baalke during his 49ers tenure in addition to fueling questions about some of the Jaguars misses over the past decade under former GMs Dave Caldwell and Gene Smith.

“How much depth is there?” Khan said. “Everybody can see the tape. What’s behind the tape? We’ve had players drafted who were really elite talents and then we found out they had a personal problem. How come we didn’t know about that. Were people not truthful? Did we not dig enough? All these kinds of things. Bottom line, there’s got to be a lot more work.”

Of course, it starts at the top. And it was Khan who hired Mike Mularkey (2-14), Gus Bradley (14-48) and Doug Marrone (25-44) before Meyer (2-11). In December, Meyer went down in flames amid a heap of controversy that included allegations that he berated a kicker and disparaged assistant coaches, weeks after he opted not to return with the team following a loss at Cincinnati and then was shown on video at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, with a woman who was not his wife.

Asked why he didn’t allow Meyer more time, Khan said the decision did not hinge on the team’s performance.

“It had nothing to do with wins and losses,” Khan said. “That has to do with losing the trust and respect of the players, the community and myself. That’s what it is.

“When you know that you’ve lost the trust, when you know that someone is not truthful, when you know, how can you be around someone?”

Perhaps the results – with the draft, the record and then some – are poised to change. A few minutes before Khan vented about his franchise’s draft history, Walker popped into the suite while making the rounds at the stadium the day after the draft. Walker, accompanied by his mom, dad and agent, had the typical glow of promise as he chopped it up with Khan.

A year after Lawrence arrived, the Jaguars may have their defensive centerpiece, too. Or maybe they are doomed again.

The lineup of recent Jaguars busts serves up Justin Blackman, Luke Joeckel, Taven Bryan, Dante Fowler Jr. and C.J. Henderson. Those are just the first-round misses. And neither Blake Bortles nor Blaine Gabbert (the latter a pick in the pre-Khan era) turned out to be the franchise quarterback.

The best Jaguars draft class over the past decade? The aberration came in 2016, when Jalen Ramsey, Myles Jack and Yannick Ngakoue were the first three picks. They are all in their prime now – and all with other teams. Ditto for the first-rounder the following year, “Playoff Lenny” Fournette.

It’s pretty damning when considering that during Khan’s reign, he’s hired more head coaches (five) and had more GMs (three) than his franchise has had top-10 picks sign a second contract with the team (one, Bortles).

Khan, though, can’t help but envision that a new day is dawning with the draft following an aggressive free agency period. He is bullish on Pederson’s ability to relate to players, hopeful that Baalke will prove better the second time around as a GM. And he, too, can sing the praises of collaboration.

“We have the scouts, we have the coaches,” Khan said. “How are they getting paired up? Did they watch the tape together? Did they grade the players together? The collaboration. I know a lot of the work was done.”

That can’t be taken for granted. Although Baalke maintained that the decision to select Walker wasn’t final until Khan signed off on it on Wednesday, Khan remembers the cold shoulder he once got from his former GM – despite paying $770 million to purchase the franchise in 2011. Gene Smith, who was in the role when Khan took over, wouldn’t show him the team’s draft board until one hour before the draft began.

“So, you own the team and they won’t show you the draft board?” Khan reflected. “Those are simple things, but very important. How is the sausage being made? To me, it’s not just about accountability. Look at our drafts from three, four years ago. Where are they? Some of them, you draft them and then you hang onto them because you can’t admit you made a mistake. That’s a problem. We want to be able to say that, ‘OK, this player isn’t working out. We want to move on.’ “

Still, that’s the straight talk the Jaguars hope won’t apply to the highest picks.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell on Twitter @JarrettBell.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jaguars' Shad Khan eyes improvement in 'terrible' NFL draft pattern