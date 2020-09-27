The terrible, horrible, no good, very bad start for the Big 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

If you thought two early losses to the Sun Belt was as bad as it would get for the Big 12, you were very much mistaken. Just as the SEC began play and with the Big Ten returning in late October, the Big 12's playoff hopes have already taken some major hits in the early season and that continued on Saturday.

For the second consecutive season, Oklahoma fell to Kansas State, this time at home. The No. 3 Sooners blew a 21-point third-quarter lead allowing the Wildcats to score 24 unanswered points for the stunning 38-35 victory. ESPN calculated Oklahoma's win probability to be as high as 98.8-percent in the third quarter before the team collapsed.

The win was Kansas State's first of the season as the Wildcats lost their opener...to Arkansas State.

The saving grace for the conference is that No. 8 Texas managed to win improving to 2-0...but just barely. In the most Big 12 game you've ever seen in which defense was very much optional, the Longhorns defeated Texas Tech 63-56 in overtime. Otherwise, this has been a horrendous start for the conference.

Four teams currently sit in first place in the conference at 1-0 and two of those teams, Iowa State and Kansas State, have lost to Sun Belt teams already. Plus, the conference still has Kansas, so that's not good.

If you are a Big 12 fan, you better go all-in on Texas or Oklahoma State, though the Cowboys were lackluster in a 16-7 win over Tulsa in their first game.

It's still early, but the Big 12 has put itself behind the eight-ball with the top team in the conference already falling at home to a team that already lost to Arkansas State.