“He was terrible” – Former Chelsea player slams recent Clearlake signing

One former Chelsea player has slammed one of the recent signings that Clearlake and Todd Boehly made at Chelsea and called him ‘terrible’.

There’s no doubt that the Chelsea owners have made some mistakes and had some teething problems, despite their intentions always being good and the ambition always being there for them.

They want to get Chelsea back to the very top again, there is no doubts about that. But they have been criticised a lot for how they have been going about doing that.

The two years under their stewardship has not really been that good at all so far, but the Blues owners will still have the belief and ambition to get Chelsea firing and challenging at the very top once again.

As I mentioned, there has been some mistakes along the way though, and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy has been picking out some of them, or one of them, more accurately.

Koulibaly a mistake

Koulibaly failed at Chelsea

Cundy says one of the owners mistakes was signing defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli early one in the owners time at the club.

In fact, the now Chelsea fan and pundit told TalkSPORT that he believes the Senegal international was up to now was a truly terrible signing.

He said: “No doubt mistakes have been made. Koulibaly came in. That was a terrible acquisition. Wrong player at the wrong time because he may well have been a good player once, but we were getting him at the back end of his career. He was terrible.”

Strong words from Cundy there but he isn’t wrong, Koulibaly was very poor.

To be honest though, I don’t remember there being many complaints when we signed him at the time and it actually looked to be quite a smart signing. I personally just think he didn’t settle in England and wasn’t suited to the Premier League, and that was the problem.