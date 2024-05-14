Advertisement

Terrence Shannon Jr. meets media at NBA Combine

bret beherns
·1 min read

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. meets with media at the NBA Combine on Tuesday, the first time he’s answered questions from reporters since Dec. 22, following a rape charge in Kansas. His trial is set for June 10-13 in Douglas County, KS. Watch this full length video from Chicago.

