Terrence Shannon Jr. meets media at NBA Combine
CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. meets with media at the NBA Combine on Tuesday, the first time he’s answered questions from reporters since Dec. 22, following a rape charge in Kansas. His trial is set for June 10-13 in Douglas County, KS. Watch this full length video from Chicago.
"I can't really talk much about it but I'm looking forward to my day in court"
Terrence Shannon Jr. meets with media for the first time since Dec. after a rape charge in Kansas, trial set for June 10-13
"I'm controlling what I can control and that's handling things day-to-day" pic.twitter.com/GbRmmLoHRw
— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 14, 2024
"Obviously it's a real serious accusation and I'm aware of that and I can't go into much detail about it but I'm focused on what I can control and that's basketball"
Former #Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. on a rape charge against him in Kansas and how he's handling it pic.twitter.com/29R3E315BZ
— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) May 14, 2024
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.