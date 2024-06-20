Terrence Shannon Jr. jersey to hang in State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr.’s jersey will hang at State Farm Center after all. Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman Facetimed Shannon on Wednesday night, letting him know the school is making an exception to its rule for the Honored Jersey Program. There are six criteria to be considered for the distinguished honor, with only 35 men’s players in the history of the program qualified.

Players selected to have their jerseys hung must have achieved any of the following criteria:

1) National Player of the Year

2) Enshrined in the National Basketball Hall of Fame

3) Big Ten Player of the Year

4) Consensus First- or Second-Team All-American

5) Illinois All-Century Team Member

6) Individual whose pioneering efforts made a significant impact on Illinois and international basketball

Illinois AD Josh Whitman on decision to hang Terrence Shannon Jr. jersey in rafters @StateFarmCenter



"Only for the situation he had to go through that he didn't get the votes to be the consensus All-American that our policy requires and so we were excited to grant an exception" pic.twitter.com/DyDvhB2i1R — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 20, 2024

Shannon Jr. didn’t meet the All-American criteria after averaging 23 points per game last season, third best in the country, leading the Illini to their first Elite Eight appearance in 19 years.

“Given the season he had, one of the great seasons in the history of our program, it was clear to I think anybody who follows college basketball that he was one of the Top 10 players in the country, probably one of the top two or three players in the country,” Whitman said. “Only for the situation that he had to go through, he didn’t get the votes to be the consensus All-American that our policy requires and so we were excited to grant and exception there and look forward to celebrating him and letting our fans thank him for all he’s done in advancing this program.”

The Chicago native missed six games after getting suspended by the school following a rape charge in Kansas. After taking the U of I to federal court, Shannon was granted an injunction to play, returning to the court the rest of the season. After he was found not guilty in a Lawrence, KS courtroom last week, Shannon is now preparing for next week’s NBA Draft.

Shannon Jr. is the third player in head coach Brad Underwood’s tenure at Illinois to have his jersey raised to the rafters, joining Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.