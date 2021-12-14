Terrence Ross explains why Franz Wagner is ‘really good’

Terrence Ross on Tuesday compared rookie teammate Franz Wagner to Gordon Hayward and explained why the eighth pick is off to a fast start this season with the Orlando Magic.

Wagner, through 28 games played, is averaging 14.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. He currently leads the rookie class in total scoring (400 points) and has registered at least 15 points in nine out of his last 10 games overall.

He has often earned high praise from head coach Jamahl Mosley and his teammates given his ability to impact games on both ends of the floor. He plays with a great understanding of the game and can seemingly pick things up very quickly.

Ross sees some of Hayward in his game

Franz is good at everything. He is really good at everything. He can shoot, pass, score, defend and he is 6-foot-10. He is really fun to watch. He reminds me of a Gordon Hayward with a lot more size and I think (can be) a little bit better down the road. I’m excited to see what he turns into.

Wagner has also emerged as one of the best two-way rookies this season. He has found success guarding nearly every position on the court with his size and athleticism. On the other side of the ball, his ability as a facilitator at times and cutter has given the Magic plenty of versatility.

Rookie players can typically enter the NBA and impact games only on one side of the floor. It often takes time to develop to be able to defend at a high level and score on a nightly basis but Wagner has seemingly picked that up relatively quick this season.

Ross explained what makes Wagner such a great threat this season.

He is such a good two-way player that he is still figuring things out but the stuff that he does have figured out right now is really good. The way he attacks the basket, he has great footwork. He can shoot it, handle the rock. He can get around guys his size or smaller. He has really good vision. He seems like he has been playing for years and years the way he plays. He is a really good player.

The early display by Wagner has certainly been one bright spot for the Magic through the first quarter of the season. The team is in the midst of a rebuilding effort as the season will be mostly in a developmental stage but Wagner has looked to have exceeded expectations early.

Wagner projects to be near the top of the rookie scoring leaders this season and will be a strong candidate to earn recognition in the end-of-season awards races. With the arrival of Wagner, the Magic look to have added another strong foundation piece for the future.

