Former Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor was arrested and charged with simple assault Saturday after being stabbed in an altercation at a Pittsburgh apartment, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.

Shalaya Briston, 24, was arrested and faces charges of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Officials said the two were "believed to be mutual combatants in this incident," and that "a female victim also received injuries."

Pryor arrived at UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition just after 4:30 a.m. ET, according to the police report. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported later Saturday that Pryor was in stable condition, citing a source.

The police report did not say what led to the altercation, nor did it mention how Pryor and Briston knew one another, if at all.

Pryor, 30, was the Raiders' third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft. His selection was Al Davis' last as owner before Davis' death later that year. Pryor appeared in 15 games over two seasons as a QB with the Raiders from 2012 through 2013, and the former Ohio State Buckeye played 36 games as a wide receiver from 2015 through 2018 with four teams.

Terrelle Pryor, woman arrested after former Raiders QB stabbed, DA says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area