Terrelle Pryor starts slowly, as does the rest of the offense

One of the most-hyped free-agent signings happened in Washington, where receiver Terrelle Pryor arrived on a one-year deal. Despite only playing receiver on a full-time basis for one year, Pryor has rocketed to the top of the depth chart. Fans have been mesmerized by videos of practice-field exploits, and fascinated by the combination of a quarterback who threw for more than 4,900 yards last year with a receiver who managed 1,000 with a smattering of average throwers.

So far, not so good. Pryor has two preseason catches, one seven targets. Three misses hit him in the hands, which would make them in the view of many drops.

“We’re getting started a little too slow, and maybe that’s on account [of] me,” Pryor said, via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. “I’ll take the blame. Maybe I’ve got to do something better.”

He was asked if he’s disappointed by the drops.

“It is what it is,” Pryor said. “A dropped ball? I mean, who cares? It happens. When I came out [of the break], the ball’s out a little early. I saw it coming in flight and then as soon as it hit my hands, I started looking because I wanted to go catch the ball and run. And that’s usually what happens when you don’t look the ball all the way in and you look to run instead. So that’s what I’m saying. It happens. We’ll grow from that and get better.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins tried to take the blame for Pryor’s inability to secure throws that hit him in the hands.

“I think that all three of those, I think the throw doesn’t give [Pryor] as much of a chance as I would like,” Cousins told reporters after Sunday’s game against the Bengals. “The one in Baltimore was a little high, the one last week [against the Packers] was certainly high and thrown way too fast, and then this one today you know, I led him a little too far. He’s reaching out and there are times where he wants the ball to stop and he wants to be a big target. That’s where we have to learn that and grow together. Going against different coverages and different teams really helps. We have been seeing a lot of the same coverages, day in and day out at training camp. Some of these routes we’re not working until we get to the preseason game because those routes are dead versus some of the coverages we’re seeing in practice. This is really good work for us. It is a work in progress and I think Terrelle will just keep getting better and better as he gets more reps and more experience.”

Pryor also had a very fundamental, realistic, nuts-and-bolts observation: “[Y]ou’re going off of preseason games. Now if we’re having this problem week one, come talk to me.”

The offense overall is having problems that may spill into the regular season. Specifically, it’s starting games slowly.

“Well, I’m a little concerned,” coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Sunday. “I addressed it in the locker room over there, we’ve just got to figure out something to do – eat a different pregame meal or something, change the first 15 [plays] up. We’ll get it right. I think the guys will come out with a little bit more energy, more urgency hopefully come Philadelphia [in Week One]. They have to. We can’t start like that in the NFL consistently and expect to win a lot of games.”

Gruden is right. And he has 13 days to come up with a formula aimed at scoring points and winning games in a division full of potent teams.