Terrelle Pryor reaches injury settlement, now a free agent

The Jaguars placed Terrelle Pryor on injured reserve on Saturday, but unlike most players on IR, Pryor’s season is not over.

Pryor and the Jaguars have reached an injury settlement that allowed him to be released from IR and hit free agency, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The report says Pryor had only a minor hamstring injury and is healthy enough to sign and begin playing now.

The 30-year-old Pryor has had an unusual path in the NFL. He came into the league through the supplemental draft after a controversial ending to his career at Ohio State and initially played quarterback for the Raiders. He was their starter in 2013 but then didn’t play at all in 2014 and decided to try to reinvigorate his career by playing wide receiver in 2015.

In 2016 Pryor had a big year, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards, but since then he has bounced around the league with Washington, the Jets and the Bills and been unable to do much.

Now he’s available if anyone wants him and may be able to provide some team with some depth at wide receiver.