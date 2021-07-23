Terrelle Pryor Sr. escaped serious injury after his three-wheel motorized bike was clipped by a car, causing it to flip twice.

The former NFL player posted photos and a video after his wreck Thursday, writing on his Instagram story that he was “luckily still breathing.”

Pryor added he is “done with bikes.”

The Vanderhall model he was driving costs nearly $30,000.

Pryor, 32, told TMZ Sports earlier this month that he had spoken to five teams about a return to the NFL. He has not played an NFL game since 2018.

The Jaguars cut him from injured reserve last September, and he has remained a free agent since.

In November, a woman stabbed Pryor with a knife during an altercation in their Pittsburgh-area home. He initially was listed in critical condition.

Pryor had 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns in 2016.

In 51 NFL games played for five teams, Pryor caught 115 passes for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns.

Terrelle Pryor escapes serious injury after crashing three-wheel motorized bike originally appeared on Pro Football Talk