Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after stabbing

Former NFL player Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after he was stabbed overnight.

The 30-year-old Pryor was stabbed at a Pittsburgh apartment complex, according to WTAE. A woman whose identity has not been released is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

A star high schooler in both football and basketball in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, Pryor hailed as one of America’s best young athletes. He went to Ohio State and quarterbacked the team to two Big Ten championships.

In the NFL he started off as a quarterback and saw some success, but decided to change positions and played very well at wide receiver in 2016, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards for the Browns. He was never able to replicate that success, however, and is not currently on an NFL roster.