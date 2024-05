May 20—MACON — Valwood's state tournament run ended Monday afternoon with a 9-6 loss to Terrell Academy in the state baseball finals at Mercer University.

Terrell staved off a Valwood comeback, 9-6, sweeping a series that began Thursday, then delayed for rain. The Eagles had won the opener, 15-4.

The Times will have more details on the championship series later this week.