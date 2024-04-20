Terrell Wilfong talks about his Syracuse football commitment

Syracuse football has been hot on the recruiting trail, landing a three-star player this week in Terrell Wilfong.

Wilfong is a three-star wide receiver from West Orange High School (West Orange, New Jersey). He is the No. 15 player in the state according to Rivals.

His offer list included Boston College, Cincinnati, UConn, Maryland, Temple and West Virginia among others.

He is the second commit to Syracuse from New Jersey, an area that the program has traditionally used to supplement its roster. He is the fourteenth commit in this class for Syracuse.

“I chose ‘Cuse because it feels like a home away from home to me,” Wilfong told USA TODAY High School Sports.

“The coaching staff treats me like family and I love everything that they’re doing over there and I want to be a part of it.”

Syracuse’s new head coach, Fran Brown, is doing a tremendous job in recruiting and landing top talent. He has a top staff for recruiting as well.

One of the stars of the staff is Ross Douglas, the wide receivers coach. Douglas was most recently the wide receivers coach at the New England Patriots before joining the Orange this offseason.

“Since the day they offered me it’s been nothing but love. Every week they would call and text, checking in on me and my family,” Wilfong said.

“And coach Ross is a great receivers coach and I feel as if he can help me become the best player I can possibly be.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports