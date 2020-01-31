Terrell Suggs sharing Super Bowl experience with Chiefs teammates

The Chiefs don’t have much Super Bowl experience, but one player who has been there before is Terrell Suggs, who won a Super Bowl ring seven years ago with the Ravens. Suggs is sharing those experiences with his teammates.

Suggs is telling the other Chiefs that they should be having a good time, but also to remember that it’s a business trip.

“It’s easy to kind of get distracted and to get caught up in everything, but all of us – not just me – are doing a good job of realizing that there are different portions of this, but there’s a reason why we’re here and it’s to play another football game – the last football game of the year,” Suggs said. “You have to enjoy it. This is the biggest stage and there’s no guarantee that you’ll ever make it back again. It took me eight years to get back, so I’m just telling the guys to enjoy it.”

Suggs earned his ring at Super Bowl XLVII with a win over the 49ers.