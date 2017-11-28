Terrell Suggs is playing, but Michael Campanaro a healthy scratch for Ravens

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs will play Monday night despite missing practice Saturday with an ankle injury. The team had listed him as questionable.

The Ravens also will have four other players they listed as questionable, including linebacker C.J. Mosley (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles).

Baltimore did make returner Michael Campanaro a healthy scratch, even though he ranks second in the NFL with a 14.7-yard average on punt returns. Special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg campaigned for Campanaro’s Pro Bowl bid last week.

The Ravens’ other inactives are running back Terrance West (calf), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), offensive lineman Maurquice Shakir, defensive end Chris Wormley, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and cornerback Jaylen Hill.

The Texans already had ruled out wide receiver Will Fuller (ribs), center Greg Mancz (shoulder) and offensive tackle Juli’en Davenport (shoulder).

Their other inactives are wide receiver Cobi Hamilton, running back Andre Ellington, outside linebacker Lamarr Houston and nose tackle Chunky Clements.