Terrell Suggs not thinking about his future yet

When Terrell Suggs was waived by the Cardinals in December, there were reports that he wanted to go to the Ravens and might not report if another team claimed him.

Suggs was claimed by the Chiefs and the veteran pass rusher reported after a conversation with head coach Andy Reid. That turned out to be a wise call as Suggs now has his second Super Bowl ring.

After the game, the 17-year vet wasn’t ready to talk about next season.

“I don’t know. Tomorrow will come, we ain’t gonna worry about it. . . . We ain’t gonna make no decisions tonight,” Suggs said via Mike Cugno of CBS Miami.

Suggs played 33 snaps against the 49ers, including a second-and-five late in the fourth quarter that found him trying to cover tight end George Kittle. Kittle broke open, but Chris Jones batted down the pass to keep that from creating a major problem for the Chiefs.

All in all, Suggs had seven tackles, four quarterback hits and a sack in five games for Kansas City across the regular season and playoffs.