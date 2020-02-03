Terrell Suggs not ready to make decision about his future

There haven't been many players ready to make such a binding decision about their future after winning the Super Bowl. Former Baltimore Raven Terrell Suggs wasn't going to be one of them.

At 37 Terrell Suggs is now a 2 time Super Bowl champ. He's celebrating tonight and will think about his future later. 17 years 139 career sacks and a couple of rings aint bad though. #Chiefs @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/MBcBQj4EpG — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) February 3, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second-ever Super Bowl over the 49ers Sunday and the midseason acquisition wasn't ready to rule out a return to the playing field next season. It was also Suggs' second-ever Super Bowl victory.

Suggs, who won his first Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2012, played 16 seasons terrorizing opposing quarterbacks in the AFC North, making the Pro Bowl seven times and one First-Team All-Pro selection in 2011.

After being waived by his hometown Cardinals during the regular season, the Chiefs picked him up before the playoffs in mid-December. He recorded one sack for the Super Bowl champs, recording two tackles and a quarterback hit to help Kansas City lift the Lombardi Trophy.

At 37 years old, one has to wonder how much Suggs has left in the tank. If he does decide to retire this offseason, he will go out on top.

One thing is for sure - he'll always be remembered as a Raven.

