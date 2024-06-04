Terrell Suggs headlines a list of former Ravens on college football Hall of Fame ballot

Today, the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced the 77 players on the 2025 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The list includes several former Baltimore Ravens, including one member of the team’s proverbial Mt. Rushmore in Terrell Suggs.

T-Sizzle is a Ravens Ring of Honor member and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2011). Here is more on Suggs and the six other Ravens who are on the CFBHOF ballot.

The years listed denote their time with the Ravens.

Dallas Clark, TE, Iowa, 2013

Finished his NFL career in Charm City, playing just the one season, where he had 31 receptions for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Michael Huff, DB, 2013

Didn’t really do a whole lot in Baltimore, as he didn’t even make it through mid-season. He was signed in March of ’13 but released on the day before Halloween.

Antonio Langham, DB, 1996-97

He is one of just two players to have played for the Cleveland Browns before they became the Ravens and to then return to the Browns in the expansion team that formed in 1999; the other player is Orlando Brown.

Haloti Ngata, DT, 2006-14

As productive and prolific as it gets, Ngata had five All-Pro seasons in Baltimore; making the first team All-Pro twice and second team thrice.

Michael Oher, OT, 2009-13

While he was a very solid football player, he is much more known for being the main subject of the book and movie “The Blind Side.” While that is a feel-good story to be sure, the real life relationships behind it has now turned very ugly.

Last year, he sued Leigh Ann and Sean Tuohy, the couple that claimed to adopt him, saying they never actually did so and instead set up a conservatorship for Oher.

His legal team also claims that the Tuohys cheated him out of his royalties from “The Blind Side.”

Terrell Suggs, DE, 2003-18

Two Super Bowl rings, seven Pro Bowls, one season leading the NFL in forced fumbles, a defensive Rookie of the Year award, what didn’t this guy accomplish during his very long and illustrious career in purple and black?

Eric Weddle, DB, Utah, 2016-18

Signed a four-year, $29 million contract with Baltimore, but was released prior to the final season. He certainly earned his pay however, as he made the Pro Bowl all three years that he was in Baltimore.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in January 2025, with specific details to be determined later.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire