Terrell Suggs: Chris Doleman was the main reason I play defensive end

Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman died this week after a long fight against brain cancer and one of the players playing in Super Bowl LIV took a moment on Wednesday to share what Doleman meant to him.

Chiefs defensive end Terrell Suggs recalled watching Doleman make life difficult for opposing offenses while he was with the Vikings and said that experience had a major impact on his future.

“Chris Doleman is one of the reasons I started playing football, and the main reason I played defensive end,” Suggs said, via Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Playing pee-wee football, I wore 56 because of Chris. He was a big part of that whole Tony Dungy defense. Wow. What a sad day.”

Doleman finished his career with 150.5 sacks, which leaves him in fifth place in NFL history. Suggs is three spots and 11 sacks behind the man who helped propel him to a life of rushing the passer.