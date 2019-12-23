Terrell Suggs on Chiefs debut: A good start and it’s on to next week

Terrell Suggs joined the Chiefs via a waiver claim last week and he made his first game appearance with his new team on Sunday night.

Suggs appeared on 17 snaps in a rotational role and was credited with one tackle in the 26-3 victory over the Bears. The veteran pass rusher said after the game that it was “humbling and flattering” to join a team that’s been playing as well as the Chiefs have been playing recently.

“The boys are balling. I’m just an added addition to an already-moving train. It’s a good start and it’s on to next week. . . . There’s not much I can do. They were in the AFC Championship last year,” Suggs said, via the Kansas City Star. “The only thing I can do is try to help us get back there and help us actually punch the ticket this time.”

The Chiefs defense has been rolling of late and getting some vintage performances from Suggs off the edge would be a good way of keeping that going into the postseason.