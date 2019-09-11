Terrell Suggs: Would be BS to call facing Ravens just another game

Linebacker Terrell Suggs made a homecoming this offseason by signing with the Cardinals and he’ll be making another one in Week Two of the 2019 season.

Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Ravens and won a rookie of the year award, a defensive player of the year award and a Super Bowl before leaving as a free agent. The Cardinals will be in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon and that was a lead topic of conversation for Suggs on a Wednesday conference call.

It’s not uncommon for players coming back to face a former team to act as if it’s no big deal, but Suggs didn’t bother to try going down that road.

“When the schedule came out, I thought I would downplay it as just another game. But that would be b——t,” Suggs said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

While there’s been no announcement of plans to recognize Suggs at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine the Ravens wouldn’t take a moment to look back on all that Suggs accomplished while simultaneously hoping he doesn’t do anything to slow their momentum from Week One.