Terrell Owens’ son Terique competes at 49ers local pro day

Heading into draft season, there are multiple family connections between current and former San Francisco 49ers players and prospects in the 2024 class.

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice, the son of Jerry Rice; Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, whose brother Christian is a 49ers running back; and Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. will all be on the board.

On Wednesday, another prospect with family ties to San Francisco competed at the 49ers local pro day in Santa Clara. Terrell Owens’ son Terique was on the field on Wednesday with other prospects in Santa Clara.

Terique Owens at the 49ers' local pro day

The 6-foot-3 wide receiver played three seasons with the Missouri State Bears of the FCS, racking up 46 receptions for 765 yards over his career in the Missouri Valley Conference.

