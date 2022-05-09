Terrell Owens sees big things for A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Terrell Owens sees big things for the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver said the Eagles now have an established star receiver in A.J. Brown to pair with what he called a rising star in Jalen Hurts.

“They’re going to be one of the favorites,” Owens told NBC LX before his Fan Controlled Football game on Saturday. “They’ve put everything together. They’re going to be one of the favorites to come out of the NFC East.”

The Eagles made a blockbuster trade during the NFL draft, sending the No. 18 and No. 101 picks in the draft to the Tennessee Titans for Brown. Named to the Pro Bowl in 2020, Brown over three seasons has totaled 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“You have a star receiver like A.J. Brown, he’s going to bring another element to what they already have with DeVonta Smith and some other guys,” Owens said.

Set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, Brown signed a four-year extension with the Eagles for $100 million. That made him the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“Trust me, A.J., he doesn’t have Andy Reid there, but that’s a great opportunity for him,” Owens said. “He has a budding rising star quarterback in Jalen Hurts.”

Owens believes as Hurts enters his third season, he now has the weapons around him to take the next step in his development.

“This guy right here, he steadily gets better,” Owens said. “He’s a student of the game, don’t look for this guy to falter. …He wants to perfect his craft. I saw him get better while he was at Alabama and when he left Alabama because he saw the guys that were in front of him. …I see that same type of progression there with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Interesting enough, Owens’ name also came up in trade talks this weekend, 12 years after he last played in the NFL. Through four games with the Zappers in Fan Controlled Football, a league where fans call their team’s offensive plays, Owens has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted just once Saturday and held without a catch as the Zappers were shut out, falling to 0-4 amid season-long quarterback issues.

After the game, Owens was asked about the possibility of requesting a trade and said it could be worth exploring as he continues his NFL comeback attempt.

“Obviously, I don’t like losing,” Owens said. “At the end of the day, we’ve had some quarterback issues from day one. Not to put all the onus on them. But like you said, today some of the errant throws were kind of inexcusable. We just got to get better. But for me, maybe it’s for me to move on and find another team.”